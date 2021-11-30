Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.79. 27,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $432,220.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.