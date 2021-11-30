Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 23,102.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 16.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

