Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Redwood Trust worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

