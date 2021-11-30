Refined Wealth Management Buys 3,641 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Overstock.com accounts for 3.3% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Overstock.com worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

