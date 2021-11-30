Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDTK opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

