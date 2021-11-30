Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 514,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 14.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 151.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 150.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $39,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,309,674 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,202 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HYMC opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYMC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

