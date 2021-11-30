Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.34

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 181039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNLSY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

