renBTC Market Cap Tops $969.83 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $55,887.31 or 0.97752364 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $969.83 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00239886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00089159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,353 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

