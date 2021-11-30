ReneSola (SOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect ReneSola to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ReneSola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOL stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $493.82 million, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 178.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

