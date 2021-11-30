Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

