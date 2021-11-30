Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19.

