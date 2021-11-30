Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,517 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,921 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 48,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,163 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,947 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.07 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

