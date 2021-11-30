Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

PG stock opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $149.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

