Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the October 31st total of 535,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $580.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.