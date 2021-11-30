Reviewing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth -28.17% -0.53% -0.50% Independence Realty Trust 12.85% 4.00% 1.63%

97.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Independence Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $66.28 million 46.64 $451.29 million ($0.20) -127.84 Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 12.39 $14.77 million $0.29 86.14

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Realty Trust. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Equity Commonwealth and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00 Independence Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $19.54, indicating a potential downside of 21.77%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

