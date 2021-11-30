RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 123,359 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $40,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

