RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 26,968 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 157,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $984,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 266,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.8% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $198.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.