RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

