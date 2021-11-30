RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.