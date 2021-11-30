RFG Advisory LLC Sells 12,376 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 216,765 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,517.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 95,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89,520 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,070,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $77.06 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.