RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.