Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

RCDO stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £263.80 million and a PE ratio of 146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.53. Ricardo has a 12-month low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.66).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.