Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,047,000 after buying an additional 158,493 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after buying an additional 226,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after buying an additional 170,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after buying an additional 152,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $146,650,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

