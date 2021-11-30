Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $301,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

