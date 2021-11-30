Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $443,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $348.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.90. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.