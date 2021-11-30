Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $413.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $248.41 and a 1 year high of $427.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

