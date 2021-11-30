Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $420,000 Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,831,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $339.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.05 and a 200-day moving average of $205.51. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.