Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 715 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,233,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,842,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,266,000 after buying an additional 878,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

