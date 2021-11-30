Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,193 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

WMB opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

