Riverview Financial (RIVE) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ: RIVE) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Riverview Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Riverview Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Financial Competitors 1573 7399 6659 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Riverview Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial 21.88% 12.48% 0.98% Riverview Financial Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $54.82 million -$21.21 million 11.38 Riverview Financial Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.16

Riverview Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial. Riverview Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Riverview Financial competitors beat Riverview Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking. It also provides loans, which include residential mortgage, home equity, auto, personal and commercial loans. Riverview Financial was founded on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

