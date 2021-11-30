RMR Wealth Builders Buys 6,274 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,281,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

