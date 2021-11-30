RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,136.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $961.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $771.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

