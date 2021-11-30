RMR Wealth Builders Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.