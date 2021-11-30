RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 581 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.43 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.10 and a 200 day moving average of $264.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

