RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

