Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Major Shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos Sells 16,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Truist cut their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

