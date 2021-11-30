Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) versus Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Financial Contrast

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.10 $97.80 million $4.30 23.76

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spectrum Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.81%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

