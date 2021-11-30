Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RSI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$5.83 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$5.15 and a 12-month high of C$5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is presently 89.33%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

