Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

