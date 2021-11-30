Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,219 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $90,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Duke Energy by 39.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 201,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,448 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,806. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

