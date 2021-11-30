Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $109.70 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $109,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.52. 3,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

