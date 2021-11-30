Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,238 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.90% of Quanta Services worth $142,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $38,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $119.06. 9,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

