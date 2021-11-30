Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 108,765 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Air Transport Services Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ATSG opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

