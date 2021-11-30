Roubaix Capital LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Materion accounts for about 3.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Materion worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

MTRN opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. Materion Co. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

