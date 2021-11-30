Roubaix Capital LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,998 shares during the quarter. Mayville Engineering comprises approximately 3.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Mayville Engineering worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 146,865 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $293.72 million, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

