Roubaix Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,929 shares during the period. Cerus makes up approximately 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

