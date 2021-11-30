Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 8,480 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $32,684,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 504.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,920 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,831 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

