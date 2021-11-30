Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.43% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

