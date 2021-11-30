Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.13 Million Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HMHC opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.