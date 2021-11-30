Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target to GBX 400

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 367.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

